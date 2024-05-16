Sign up
135 / 365
Walking through the countryside
Butler, Pennsylvania
16th May 2024
16th May 24
2
0
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
174
photos
56
followers
104
following
37% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th May 2024 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
walking
,
summer
,
trails
,
hiking
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
May 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
@danette
thank you so much!
May 17th, 2024
