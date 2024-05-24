Sign up
Discuss
Previous
143 / 365
Natural Blanket
McConnells Mill State Park
Portersville, Pennsylvania
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
Tags
green
,
pennsylvania
,
park
,
walking
,
fern
,
plants
,
state
,
hiking
,
moss.
Brian
ace
Awesome find, POV and composition
May 24th, 2024
