Previous
186 / 365
Off into the sunset
Paraglider over Lake Minneola, Florida
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
4
4
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
180
181
182
183
184
9
185
186
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th July 2024 7:44pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
lake
,
florida
,
paraglider
Barb
ace
Very atmospheric capture!
July 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fabulous image!
July 8th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Very cool shot! I am intrigued by the cart-like equipment the person is using.
July 8th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
July 8th, 2024
