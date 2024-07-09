Previous
Evening Reflection by frodob
Evening Reflection

Lake Minneola Florida
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III.
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
July 9th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Yes! You DID YOUR THANG!
July 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Just plain gorgeous!
July 9th, 2024  
amyK ace
Superb reflections, tones and layers
July 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Stunning!
July 9th, 2024  
