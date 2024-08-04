Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
Is The National Park Service Pass Worth The Price?
New blog post for motivation to get out and photograph!
https://www.thelonelytrailphotography.com/blog
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
3
2
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
250
photos
104
followers
172
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd August 2024 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
service
,
national
,
teachers
,
first
,
students
,
veterans
,
seniors
,
responders
Mags
ace
Yes? So nice to be able to get out and go!
August 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Totally get that! I get bored with the same old same old too. That pass sounds brilliant. Wish I was in America! Look forward to your images of exploration.
August 3rd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
In my opinion YES if you visit them often! It's not cheap to get into the parks so it saves a lot of money and the parks are always an adventure especially if you try to hit them when it's off-season! I have the senior lifetime pass and it was money well spent.
August 3rd, 2024
