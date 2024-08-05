Milky Way - Saxonburg Pennsylvania

I’ve been eager to capture a photo of the Milky Way for a long time, so I decided to give it a try while visiting my daughter and son-in-law in Pennsylvania. I researched the best camera and lens settings beforehand. Unfortunately, about half of my shots were out of focus before I figured out how to correct it. Then, I made the mistake of adjusting the settings based on the camera screen, thinking the image was too dark, which resulted in overexposed photos. Out of 150 shots, this one was the best! It is not the best but at least know how to better it. Now that I know what mistakes I made, I’m planning to head to my local state park in Florida to try again. Looking forward to a better shot in the near future.