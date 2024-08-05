Previous
Milky Way - Saxonburg Pennsylvania

I’ve been eager to capture a photo of the Milky Way for a long time, so I decided to give it a try while visiting my daughter and son-in-law in Pennsylvania. I researched the best camera and lens settings beforehand. Unfortunately, about half of my shots were out of focus before I figured out how to correct it. Then, I made the mistake of adjusting the settings based on the camera screen, thinking the image was too dark, which resulted in overexposed photos. Out of 150 shots, this one was the best! It is not the best but at least know how to better it. Now that I know what mistakes I made, I’m planning to head to my local state park in Florida to try again. Looking forward to a better shot in the near future.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
So wonderful. I’d love to see this, just once.
August 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh wow......the stuff of dreams
August 5th, 2024  
Martyn Drage
It still a great pic though.
August 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Still a fabulous capture and lovely colours.
August 5th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
It looks very lovely.......well done.
August 5th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
I think it looks great. You have to make mistakes in order to get where you want to go!
August 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
