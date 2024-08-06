Previous
The Long and Winding Road by frodob
204 / 365

The Long and Winding Road

Saxonburg, Pennsylvania

6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Dorothy ace
One of my favourite wildflowers, Birds foot trefoil.
August 6th, 2024  
Barb ace
Invites the viewer to step into the photo and explore that road! Very nice!
August 6th, 2024  
