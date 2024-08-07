Sign up
205 / 365
205 / 365
Life by the pond
My poor attempt to get this butterfly before flying away. Couldn’t focus fast enough. There will more opportunities.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
3
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Jessica Eby
ace
Oh, its poor left wing! I'm always amazed they can still fly when they've suffered damage like that.
August 7th, 2024
KV
ace
Wow! Gorgeous Spicebush swallowtail and look at all the butterfly eggs on that plant.
August 7th, 2024
KWind
ace
Super shot! Great colours and dof.
August 7th, 2024
