Life by the pond by frodob
Life by the pond

My poor attempt to get this butterfly before flying away. Couldn’t focus fast enough. There will more opportunities.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
Jessica Eby ace
Oh, its poor left wing! I'm always amazed they can still fly when they've suffered damage like that.
August 7th, 2024  
KV ace
Wow! Gorgeous Spicebush swallowtail and look at all the butterfly eggs on that plant.
August 7th, 2024  
KWind ace
Super shot! Great colours and dof.
August 7th, 2024  
