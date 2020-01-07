Previous
Next
Amaryllis by g3xbm
Photo 1993

Amaryllis

We love these plants. They grow so fast and are wonderful to watch in the depths of winter. Usually they mature in under 6 weeks, producing huge flowers. Sometimes we are lucky to see them come again next year.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise