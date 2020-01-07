Sign up
Photo 1993
Amaryllis
We love these plants. They grow so fast and are wonderful to watch in the depths of winter. Usually they mature in under 6 weeks, producing huge flowers. Sometimes we are lucky to see them come again next year.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
1993
photos
365
Canon IXUS 185
7th January 2020 10:37am
Tags
flowers
,
amaryllis
