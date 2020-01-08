Previous
Snowdrops by g3xbm
Photo 1994

Snowdrops

These were the first fully out snowdrops we have seen this year.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
