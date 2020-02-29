Previous
Chinese Poet Memorial Garden, King's College, Cambridge by g3xbm
Photo 2046

Chinese Poet Memorial Garden, King's College, Cambridge

In 2018 a memorial garden and statue were unveiled in the grounds of King's College. Xu Zhimo was an important member of King's about 100 years ago.

See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xu_Zhimo
