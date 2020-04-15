Previous
Green Lane With Church In The Distance by g3xbm
Photo 2092

Green Lane With Church In The Distance

Having done a shop in the geriatrics hour at our local supermarket, we did not walk too far today. Green Lane is a delightful walk with views of our local windmill and church in the distance. Here you can see the church.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

