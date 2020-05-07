Previous
Herman by g3xbm
Photo 2114

Herman

Herman is a 94 year old ex WW2 PoW. He stayed in the UK after the war. He is German and a great man. We saw him on our lockdown walk earlier.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
