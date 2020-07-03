Previous
Looking Better by g3xbm
Photo 2171

Looking Better

For years this patch of garden near our shed has looked poor. It is looking much better this year.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
