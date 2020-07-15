Previous
Next
Social Distancing by g3xbm
Photo 2183

Social Distancing

For the 4th time since it reopened we went to nearby Anglesey Abbey owned by the National Trust. The grounds are very big so social distancing is no issue.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise