The New Normal by g3xbm
Photo 2203

The New Normal

At Anglesey Abbey earlier. Coffee etc now served from two mobile vans. Lots of people having picnics.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
