Where Are They? by g3xbm
Where Are They?

Usually Trinity Street in Cambridge is thronged with visitors. Most foreign travellers are staying away this year. Hopefully they will be back next year.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
