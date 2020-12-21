Previous
Somebody tell them! by g3xbm
Photo 2341

Somebody tell them!

The corvids (rooks?) in the trees in the churchyard are already nest building oblivious that we have the worst of winter still to come. We have sparrows building in our roof. Shock awaits...
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
