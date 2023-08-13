Sign up
N Gauge Model Trains
Gap filling. One of our grandsons likes exploring in our boarded loft. He came across these that belonged to his dad. I have no idea of what became of the layout. It was probably disposed of 30 years ago!
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
3304
photos
26
followers
23
following
905% complete
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
Views
13
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
11th August 2023 8:04pm
n
,
trains
,
gauge
