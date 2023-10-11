Sign up
Previous
Photo 3363
Hedging Bets
John Lewis in Cambridge cannot make it's mind up!! They have a Halloween display with a Christmas display just a few metres away. Clearly they want to make money and survive. It is a nice shop, but they, like many retailers, are having a hard time.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
Views
11
shops
,
lewis
,
retail
