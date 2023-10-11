Previous
Hedging Bets by g3xbm
John Lewis in Cambridge cannot make it's mind up!! They have a Halloween display with a Christmas display just a few metres away. Clearly they want to make money and survive. It is a nice shop, but they, like many retailers, are having a hard time.
