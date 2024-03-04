Previous
First Cut by g3xbm
Photo 3508

First Cut

Yesterday I cut the grass for the first time this year. This is really for the visual diary so I can remember when it was done. I am sure it is of no artistic merit!!
4th March 2024

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
961% complete

