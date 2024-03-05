Previous
Floods by g3xbm
Floods

This is a local ROAD. We have had record beating rainfall last month.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Sue Cooper ace
That's incredible! I've never known so much rain but I guess we're going to have to get used to it.
March 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
That's quite shocking, we're you in a kayak too??
March 4th, 2024  
