Photo 3509
Floods
This is a local ROAD. We have had record beating rainfall last month.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3509
photos
29
followers
23
following
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
4th March 2024 11:06am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flood
Sue Cooper
ace
That's incredible! I've never known so much rain but I guess we're going to have to get used to it.
March 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
That's quite shocking, we're you in a kayak too??
March 4th, 2024
