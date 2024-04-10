Sign up
Photo 3545
Mathematical Bridge, Cambridge
This was supposed to be originally built without nails
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th April 2024 11:05am
Tags
cambridge
Lesley
ace
Super scene. Love the curved mowing tracks.
April 10th, 2024
