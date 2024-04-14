Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3549
Trade Mark
When thatchers put new thatch on a roof, they often leave a "trade mark" such as a pheasant, fox or dog made of straw on the roof. This was seen on our walk around the village on Saturday.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3549
photos
30
followers
24
following
972% complete
View this month »
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
3549
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thatch
Lesley
ace
Fascinating. I didn’t know this
April 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close