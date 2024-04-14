Previous
Trade Mark by g3xbm
Trade Mark

When thatchers put new thatch on a roof, they often leave a "trade mark" such as a pheasant, fox or dog made of straw on the roof. This was seen on our walk around the village on Saturday.
Lesley ace
Fascinating. I didn’t know this
April 13th, 2024  
