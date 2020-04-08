Previous
Mist and Sunlight by gaf005
Photo 762

Mist and Sunlight

Eastbourne pier was shrouded in mist this afternoon while the sea glittered in the dazzling sunlight.
8th April 2020

George

@gaf005
