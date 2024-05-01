Previous
The grass is always greener... by gaf005
The grass is always greener...

...or the tastiest bits higher. Why do we always reach for that just beyond us, believing it will be better, when the secret of happiness is being content with what we have?
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
A cute portrait
May 1st, 2024  
