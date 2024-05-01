Sign up
Photo 2246
The grass is always greener...
...or the tastiest bits higher. Why do we always reach for that just beyond us, believing it will be better, when the secret of happiness is being content with what we have?
1st May 2024
1st May 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2246
photos
103
followers
73
following
615% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
29th April 2024 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A cute portrait
May 1st, 2024
