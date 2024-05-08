Previous
Calm. by gaf005
Photo 2253

Calm.

By the time we left the Seven Sisters the sun was out and the reflections in the calm water were truly magical.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
Stunning. fav.
May 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Oh - another simply stunning image of these cliffs!!
May 8th, 2024  
