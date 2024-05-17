Previous
Hairy. by gaf005
Hairy.

Of all the plants and flowers we saw this Pasqueflower was one of the weirdest.
17th May 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Rob Z ace
It's rather lovely with its fluffy coat..
May 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Beautifully captured.
May 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the comp, color and details.
May 17th, 2024  
