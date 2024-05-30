Previous
Meadowbloom by gaf005
Photo 2275

Meadowbloom

The field of wild flowers was full of beautiful buttercups, a stunning sight.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.


