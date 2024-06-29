Previous
Backstroke by gaf005
Backstroke

To our delight the otter spun over and started swimming away on its back, an amazing and amusing sight.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

George

@gaf005
Suzanne ace
I've never seen otters, so lovely to share your photos.
June 29th, 2024  
