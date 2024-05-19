Sign up
Photo 2264
Shapely
I love the sight of these stumps, once groynes, protruding from the water and the way the weather, waves and barnacles have created such unique shapes. My favourite is the one on the right but the horse head is pretty good as well.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2264
photos
103
followers
73
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
May 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - for me the horsehead wins hands down... :)
May 19th, 2024
