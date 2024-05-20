Sign up
Previous
Photo 2265
Follow my Leader
I spotted these steaming upstream in a line at a right speed and I had to move extremely quickly to get ahead of them and was only just in time as seconds after this they turned and went back in a ragged bunch. Phew!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
5
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
20th May 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Anything for the photo!! LOL
May 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
May 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice timing, what a great shot.
May 20th, 2024
John
ace
Nicely portrayed!
May 20th, 2024
