Follow my Leader by gaf005
Photo 2265

Follow my Leader

I spotted these steaming upstream in a line at a right speed and I had to move extremely quickly to get ahead of them and was only just in time as seconds after this they turned and went back in a ragged bunch. Phew!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Anything for the photo!! LOL
May 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
May 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice timing, what a great shot.
May 20th, 2024  
John ace
Nicely portrayed!
May 20th, 2024  
