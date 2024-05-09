Previous
See how they grow. by gaf005
See how they grow.

The Egyptian geese goslings from the end of February have developed and are hardly recognisable.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
