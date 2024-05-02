Previous
Eye-catching. by gaf005
Eye-catching.

On my way home I couldn't help but stop and take a photo of this amazing Azalea which I had seen on my way there.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
WOW, gorgeous shot!
May 2nd, 2024  
