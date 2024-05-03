Sign up
Previous
Photo 2248
Veronica
We were able to return to one of our favourite places today, Herstmonceux Castle, which had been closed for renovation work, and were treated to a feast of flowers - and insects!
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
May 3rd, 2024
