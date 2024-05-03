Previous
Veronica by gaf005
Veronica

We were able to return to one of our favourite places today, Herstmonceux Castle, which had been closed for renovation work, and were treated to a feast of flowers - and insects!
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful capture.
May 3rd, 2024  
