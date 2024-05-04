Sign up
Previous
Photo 2249
Unforgettable
The swathes of forget-me-not in the borders were irresistibly attractive.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2249
photos
104
followers
73
following
616% complete
View this month »
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
3rd May 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
So pretty with the little touches of pink
May 4th, 2024
Corinne
ace
So many and so lovely !
May 4th, 2024
