Sunlight by gaf005
Photo 2250

Sunlight

When the sun came out and streamed through the copse of acer trees, it created a magical scene.
5th May 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
