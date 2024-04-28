Sign up
Previous
Photo 2243
Contours
On walking through an archway this broken branch hanging at head height was a stunning sight with its swirls and textures.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
23rd April 2024 3:42pm
Corinne C
ace
Great for texture
April 28th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful textures!
April 28th, 2024
