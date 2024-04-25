Previous
Lily by gaf005
Photo 2240

Lily

The inward parts of this beautiful flower are wonderful, but not if you suffer from hayfever.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kartia ace
So true.
April 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful detail
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise