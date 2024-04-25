Sign up
Photo 2240
Lily
The inward parts of this beautiful flower are wonderful, but not if you suffer from hayfever.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Kartia
ace
So true.
April 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful detail
April 25th, 2024
