Lines, swirls and rock-poolers. by gaf005
Photo 850

Lines, swirls and rock-poolers.

On a blustery Sunday afternoon Eastbourne front was not crowded but the rock-poolers were undeterred. What caught my eye here though was the wonderful patterns created by the swirls and lines, natural and artificial.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
JudyG
Great shot!
July 5th, 2020  
