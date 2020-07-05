Sign up
Photo 850
Lines, swirls and rock-poolers.
On a blustery Sunday afternoon Eastbourne front was not crowded but the rock-poolers were undeterred. What caught my eye here though was the wonderful patterns created by the swirls and lines, natural and artificial.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
5th July 2020 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JudyG
Great shot!
July 5th, 2020
