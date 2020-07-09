Sign up
Afoot.
The ducks surrounded us on our family outing to Sheffield Park this afternoon but soon waddled away when they realised we had no food to offer them.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Helen Jane
ace
they arrive so expectantly don't they before realising there is nothing afoot. Marveling at the detail in all the scales and webbing of that foot.
July 9th, 2020
