Afoot. by gaf005
Photo 854

Afoot.

The ducks surrounded us on our family outing to Sheffield Park this afternoon but soon waddled away when they realised we had no food to offer them.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Helen Jane ace
they arrive so expectantly don't they before realising there is nothing afoot. Marveling at the detail in all the scales and webbing of that foot.
July 9th, 2020  
