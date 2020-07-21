Previous
Birling Gap Sunset by gaf005
Photo 866

Birling Gap Sunset

This evening our photography club ventured out for a photoshoot for the first time since Lockdown and we had a beautiful evening in which to capture the sunset although a few more clouds would have added greater interest.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
