Birling Gap Sunset
This evening our photography club ventured out for a photoshoot for the first time since Lockdown and we had a beautiful evening in which to capture the sunset although a few more clouds would have added greater interest.
21st July 2020
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
