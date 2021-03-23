Sign up
Photo 1111
Parked
The juxtaposition of this tiny car against the white cliff at the start of the 'Seven Sisters' near Seaford in Sussex provides a startling contrast of shade and size. I wonder if it belongs to the two people near the top of the steep incline.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
22nd March 2021 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
