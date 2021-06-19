Previous
Next
Striking by gaf005
Photo 1199

Striking

It was impossible to miss these beauties in the underhang of a tree as the sun glinted on them.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise