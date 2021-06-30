Sign up
Photo 1210
Peach
When we saw this Calla Lily in the garden centre we simply couldn't resist its contours, colour and velvety texture. I only hope it survives being planted in the garden.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
