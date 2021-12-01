Previous
Bridge over swampy water by gaf005
Photo 1364

Bridge over swampy water

It looked precarious but was actually quite new and very strong, even though a weird construction.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie ace
Definitely different looking - we'll call it unique!
December 1st, 2021  
