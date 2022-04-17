Previous
Bugle by gaf005
Bugle

Considered an invasive weed by many, a close up of the flowers of this plant reveal fascinating detail and beauty.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Cathy
Fabulous details!
April 17th, 2022  
