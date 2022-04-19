Sign up
Photo 1503
Comfrey
For a common plant, this is absolutely beautiful with such subtle shades.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1504
photos
77
followers
76
following
412% complete
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
14th April 2022 5:49pm
Renee Salamon
ace
Love this shot
April 20th, 2022
