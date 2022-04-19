Previous
Next
Comfrey by gaf005
Photo 1503

Comfrey

For a common plant, this is absolutely beautiful with such subtle shades.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Love this shot
April 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise