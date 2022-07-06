Previous
Next
Contrast. by gaf005
Photo 1581

Contrast.

I love the way the smooth red sheen stands out against the busy green background.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise