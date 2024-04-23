Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2238
Show off.
We were just returning to the cars at the end of the church photo group photoshoot when we cut through a graveyard to find a photogenic pheasant pleased to perform and flaunt its feathers.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2238
photos
102
followers
72
following
613% complete
View this month »
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
23rd April 2024 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Pheasants love to show off… how lucky!
Beautiful photo.
April 23rd, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
He is really strutting his stuff isn't he.
April 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Beautiful photo.