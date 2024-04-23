Previous
Show off. by gaf005
We were just returning to the cars at the end of the church photo group photoshoot when we cut through a graveyard to find a photogenic pheasant pleased to perform and flaunt its feathers.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Beverley ace
Pheasants love to show off… how lucky!
Beautiful photo.
April 23rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
He is really strutting his stuff isn't he.
April 23rd, 2024  
